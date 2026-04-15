Man who watched alleged sexual assault of maid in Rochor field before raping her gets jail, caning
The victim had been at an open field opposite Hotel Mi Rochor where she was attacked by two men in quick succession.
SINGAPORE: A man raped a domestic worker in an open field in Rochor and stole money from her shortly after witnessing another man allegedly sexually assault the woman.
Malaysian Harvin Velanggany, 24, was sentenced on Monday (Apr 13) to eight years’ jail and six strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one count of rape with a charge of theft taken into consideration.
Court documents stated that the victim, a 32-year-old Filipina, was on her day off when she was sexually assaulted on May 26, 2024. She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.
She had drunk several cans of beer during the afternoon and evening and was in an open field opposite Hotel Mi Rochor in Short Street when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by another accused man, Anbazhagan Sivamurugan. The 34-year-old Indian national was visiting Singapore at the time. His case is pending before the courts.
Harvin, who was working as an odd-job labourer in Singapore, had been looking for a place to sleep when he saw the alleged sexual assault.
According to court documents, Harvin noticed that the victim was "very drunk" when he went over to take a closer look.
When he asked what was happening, the victim said Anbazhagan “was forcing her to have sex with him” and that she did not know him.
After Anbazhagan left the area, the victim realised her phone was missing and began searching for it. She also said she was worried she might be pregnant.
Court documents stated that Harvin told her “not to worry” as he had a condom. The victim replied she had been referring to Anbazhagan, not him, but Harvin retrieved one from his bag and put it on.
VICTIM OVERPOWERED
He then overpowered the victim, grabbing her arms and pinning her down. She tried to stop Harvin by pushing against his chest and holding onto her belt, but he was too strong for her.
After raping her, Harvin went through the victim’s bag and stole RM369 (US$93) in cash before hiding it in his underwear.
The victim realised her money was missing and confronted Harvin, who returned it before leaving the area.
The maid later approached a Hotel Mi Rochor staff member who had been smoking near the open field.
The victim asked him for help to find her handphone, and told him that two men had forcefully removed her pants and had sexual intercourse with her, court documents stated. The hotel staff member later called the police to report the incident.
The following morning, the victim was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she was found to have suffered a scratch on her back, redness on her chest and small lacerations to her genital area.
She also tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases. The victim’s employer paid her medical expenses in full, amounting to about S$1,047 (US$823).
Harvin was arrested on May 28, 2024 and has been in remand since then.
The prosecution had sought between seven and eight years' jail and six strokes of the cane for Harvin.
The prosecution cited a similar case in which the offender, Haliffie Mamat, had offered a tipsy victim a lift in his car, raped her and stolen her bag containing valuables.
Prosecutors said Harvin's case was “more egregious” as he had "opportunistically taken advantage" of the intoxicated victim after Anbazhagan had allegedly done so.
Those convicted of rape can be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years' jail and fined or caned.