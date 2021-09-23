Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year

SINGAPORE: A woman who allegedly did not pay her former domestic worker's salary for a year has been charged, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Sep 23).

Santa Maria Michelle Theresa, 56, is accused of not paying her maid's salary from April 2018 to April 2019.

She faces 13 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. If found guilty, she could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$10,000, or face both penalties for each charge.

The helper, Emferatriz Borja Montefolka, is also suspected of illegally working part-time at the residence of another employer from August 2018 to April 2019.

The 43-year-old has been charged with working without a valid work pass. She could be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$20,000 or both if convicted.

The woman suspected of illegally employing her, Norliza Kamardin, has been charged with employing a migrant domestic worker without a valid work pass.

She could be jailed for up to a year, fined between S$5,000 and S$30,000, or both.