Maid stole employer's ATM card while cleaning, gave it to her friend who withdrew more than S$14,000

SINGAPORE: A maid stole her elderly employer's ATM card while cleaning, sent the card via courier to a friend and instigated her friend to withdraw S$14,350 from the victim's savings account.

Huriah, 29, was sentenced to six months' jail for her crimes on Wednesday (Dec 28).

She pleaded guilty to one count of abetment of theft, with another three charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Huriah, an Indonesian, worked for a 75-year-old woman who lived with her husband.

She started work as a domestic worker in October 2021 and was paid S$635 per month. By Huriah's own account, the victim and her family treated Huriah well, the court heard.

In September 2022, Huriah found out that the victim kept bank cards including a UOB ATM card in her handbag.

The victim also kept a notebook containing passwords to the bank cards in her bag.

In September 2022, while cleaning the residence, Huriah stole the UOB card. She sent the card to her friend, Fujirah Febri Jamaryanti, via a courier.

Between Sep 15 and Sep 19 this year, Huriah instigated Fujirah to withdraw a total of S$14,350 from the victim's savings account with the UOB card.

None of the money was recovered and no restitution was made.

The victim lodged a police report in October 2022 saying there were four unauthorised withdrawals from her POSB savings account amounting to S$3,000.

Huriah had done this in October 2022, in a charge taken into consideration.

CNA has asked the Attorney-General's Chambers what action, if any, is being taken against Fujirah.

The punishment for theft is a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.