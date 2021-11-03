MPs suggest more ways to support Singaporean families who rely on maids for caregiving needs

SINGAPORE: Amid challenges faced by some households in hiring maids as caregivers, two Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 3) put forward suggestions to better support such families.

These include a higher maid levy for high-income non-local households, a ban on private bartering for domestic workers via social media platforms, as well as a cap on the number of transfers initiated by a domestic worker.

Speaking during an adjournment motion in Parliament, MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Macpherson) said many Singaporean families who rely on maids for caregiving needs are “crying for greater support”.

"Some are busy trying to make ends meet and some are just not savvy with the systems," she said. "Thus, could the Ministry of Manpower consider establishing a neutral advisory channel or platform offering these families information and consultations?"

Domestic workers are an integral part of the caregiving landscape in Singapore, said Ms Tin, citing figures showing that the number of these workers increased by 27 per cent from 2010 to June 2019.

She outlined three categories of challenges faced by families in hiring maids - escalating salary expectations, allegations of abuse, as well as demands for a transfer using an ultimatum.

“These challenges had been fomenting pre-COVID. But the challenging situation boiled over when the supply of migrant domestic workers was curbed by travel restrictions during the pandemic,” Ms Tin said in her speech.

“A number of Singaporean employers wrote to me to express their desire for fairer treatment and called for more help,” she added.

SALARIES

In a bid to secure domestic workers urgently, some salary offers went up to as high as above S$1,000 per month, said Ms Tin, adding that these offers were publicised in Facebook groups like “Singapore transfer helpers (maids) direct hire”.

Such high salary offers prompted some workers to demand an end to their existing contracts so that they can be transferred to employers who pay more, Ms Tin added.

“Families stunned by such requests have little option – they could not just find a replacement easily, especially during the pandemic period,” she said.

"Many of such families dare not ask the MDWs (migrant domestic workers) to honour the contracts and stay on because their loved ones are literally in the hands of the MDW.

"Hence, they either offer a higher salary or consent to the transfer. The latter obviously leaves families with real

care needs in the lurch. Such a phenomenon would also come across as favouring the high earners."

Ms Tin said it is important to ensure equitable access to hiring domestic workers for “ordinary Singaporean families" with real care needs.

“Could we consider introducing a higher tier of MDW levy for high-income non-local households to mitigate the imbalance of paying power?” she asked.

She also asked if the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) could consider disallowing “private bartering” via social media platforms, meaning only maid agencies will be allowed to match workers with employers.

Ms Tin acknowledged, however, that there are concerns about whether this will give employment agencies too much power and risk high agency fees.