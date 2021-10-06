Logo
MOM sends advisory on 'terrorism-related activities' to maid employers in wake of Afghanistan crisis
Vehicles pass by in front of the Ministry of Manpower building in Singapore (photo: Francine Lim, channelnewsasia.com)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
06 Oct 2021 02:57PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 03:42PM)
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has asked employers of foreign domestic workers to remind them not to engage in terrorism-related activities following "the developments in Afghanistan". 

In an advisory on Wednesday (Oct 6), the ministry said the situation in Afghanistan may pose a security threat to surrounding countries and the rest of the world. 

"Radicals from Southeast Asia may also be inspired to travel to Afghanistan to take up arms with militant groups there," the advisory read. 

MOM also urged employers to remind maids not to "support or import foreign politics" or to "make any remarks that may incite violence or ill-will amongst the various communities, especially on the Internet". 

The Manpower Ministry warned that the Government "will not condone any form of support of extremism, violence, and terrorism" and would deal with anyone caught doing so "severely". 

The advisory added that maids should alert the authorities if they know anyone "affected by the Afghanistan crisis". It also urged them to "exercise caution (in making) donations for humanitarian causes, and do it through legitimate channels". 

The ministry provided materials in several languages: Bahasa IndonesiaBurmese, English, Tagalog and Tamil. The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Police Force also signed off on the advisory. 

"If you or your (domestic worker) know of anyone who may be involved in terrorism-related activities, alert the authorities immediately. Please call Police at 1800 255 000, or Internal Security Department at 1800 2626 473," the advisory said.

CNA has contacted the Manpower Ministry for more information, including on whether a similar advisory was sent to companies that employ migrant workers.

Source: CNA/vc(ac)

