Majority of maids, employers 'satisfied with employment relationships': MOM survey

SINGAPORE: The majority of maids and employers who took part in a survey last year were "satisfied with their employment relationships", according to findings released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Jun 8).

Overall satisfaction levels "continued to improve" from the previous studies done in 2015 and 2016, said MOM in a press release.

"The study, which is in its third run, aims to gain insight into the employment experiences of migrant domestic workers and migrant domestic workers' employers in Singapore, and their awareness of their employment rights and responsibilities," said MOM.

About 2,000 maids and employers were surveyed in the second half of 2021.

According to the survey findings, more than 99 per cent of maids were satisfied with working and living in Singapore, compared to the 97 per cent in 2015, the survey found.

The maids surveyed reported “high levels of satisfaction" across various areas of well-being, such as accommodation, emotional support, and sufficiency of food provided, said MOM.