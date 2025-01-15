Some Singapore cleaning firms see rise in applications from maids to become cleaners

SINGAPORE: After six years of working as a foreign domestic worker, 33-year-old Moe Zin decided to explore a different path as a cleaner.

"I take care of Ah Gong 24 hours (a day). He's sleeping, also I sleep. He wakes up, I also wake up … I don't have my own time … so I decided I want freedom,” said the Myanmar national of her job as a maid.

With that in mind, she decided to make the switch.

For about three months, she has been working for MEIDE.SG, which specialises in arranging cleaning services for homes and offices. Her peers have also been keen to become cleaners, she told CNA.

According to some cleaning companies like Ms Moe Zin's, applications from foreign domestic workers who want to become cleaners have almost doubled compared to six months ago.