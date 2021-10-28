Maid agencies must conduct post-placement checks within 3 months as part of new licence conditions

SINGAPORE: Maid agencies will soon be required to conduct at least one post-placement check on foreign domestic workers and their employers within three months of them joining the household.

This will be mandatory under new licensing conditions for employment agencies.

"The check can be done via a telephone call or an in-person check-in," said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a media release on Thursday (Oct 28).

"This will be applicable for all migrant domestic workers (MDWs) who are placed in households after Dec 1, 2021."

As part of efforts to better support migrant domestic workers, MOM previously announced that post-placement checks by employment agencies will be implemented by the end of this year.

It noted that employment agencies are "key intermediaries" in facilitating matches between maids and employers, so it is important for them to check if the domestic workers are settling in well.

"Employment agencies can also play a role in clarifying with MDWs and their employers on norms and standards for MDW employment," said MOM.

The ministry said in July that employers will have to provide maids with one rest day a month that cannot be compensated away, which will take effect at the end of 2022.

In August, it announced that employers will no longer be allowed to be present during their maid’s six-monthly medical examination as part of measures to help detect abuse. Home-based examinations are also not allowed.