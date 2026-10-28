HDB cuts 1,200 planned homes, retains more greenery at Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks after public feedback

SINGAPORE: Housing plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks have been revised to cut about 1,200 homes and retain more greenery following public feedback, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

The revised plans are expected to yield about 11,000 homes across both sites over the next decade – about 4,000 public housing units at Maju Forest and 7,000 homes at Gillman Barracks, of which about 5,500 will be public housing.

This would mean about 400 fewer flats at Maju Forest and about 800 fewer units at Gillman Barracks when compared with initial plans, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan.

Under the revised plans, the area retained as greenery at Maju Forest will increase from around 8ha to about 10ha.

This accounts for about 45 per cent of the 23ha site, up from about 35 per cent under the original plans.

Retaining more greenery in the southern part of the site will create a wider and more contiguous green area, strengthening ecological connectivity within the site and along the Clementi Nature Corridor, HDB said in a press release.

At Gillman Barracks, the area set aside for greenery will increase from around 8ha to about 12ha. This is about 60 per cent of the 20ha of existing greenery, up from about 40 per cent under the original plans.

"More of the existing forest around the hillock will be retained, providing a greener frontage towards Telok Blangah Street 31, while the north-south ecological corridor along Lock Road and Malan Road will be widened," HDB said in its press release.

"These refinements will enhance the ecological connectivity within the Southern Ridges, as well as towards Berlayar Creek and Labrador Nature Reserve."

HDB said the housing figures are estimates based on broad planning assumptions and will need to be further assessed during the detailed design stage.

Further details, including the housing mix and launch dates, will be announced when ready.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Tan said the government may build taller blocks at the sites.

"So again, it goes down to a very important principle, and that is, we are committed to preserving as much as possible, but at the same time we need to be able to provide homes that are accessible and affordable to Singaporeans who are looking for homes in choice areas, in central areas, areas where they are close to their families," he added.

The revised plans come after public outcry following the announcement of the proposed developments on Jul 10.

Under the initial plans, about 15ha of Maju Forest at Sunset Way and at least 10ha of forest at Gillman Barracks could have been cleared for housing developments.

Nature groups called for stronger environmental safeguards, while residents told CNA they were worried about overdevelopment and the impact of deforestation.

Formal consultations closed on Aug 6. About a week later, Mr Tan said the government would retain more greenery than originally planned at both sites following public feedback.