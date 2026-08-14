More greenery retained, fewer homes planned for Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks sites after public feedback

SINGAPORE: The government will retain more greenery than originally planned at Sunset Way and Gillman Barracks following public feedback, and that would mean fewer homes, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan on Friday (Aug 14).

Speaking to reporters near Block 103 Clementi Street 14, outside Maju Forest, Mr Tan said the government is "looking to make adjustments" to the current plans for both sites, which were already developed in consultation with nature groups.

While formal consultations closed on Aug 6, the government has continued to engage and hear from various stakeholders.

"Residents and the general public too have asked us to retain more greenery. We will take these suggestions into consideration as we make the adjustments," he said on Friday.

"Now, with the changes, we will have even more greenery on both areas than originally planned. We will work out exactly how much more, but we will have to accept that this means we can build fewer homes on both sides for fellow Singaporeans."

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on Jul 10 that it would build new homes at Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way following the completion of environmental and heritage studies.

About 15ha of Maju Forest at Sunset Way and at least 10ha of forest at Gillman Barracks may be cleared to make room for these housing developments.

The proposed redevelopment has drawn public outcry, with residents and nature groups calling for stronger environmental safeguards.

At an engagement session for the proposed residential development at Sunset Way on Jul 17, some residents told CNA they were worried about overdevelopment and the effects of deforestation, and said they remained unsettled.