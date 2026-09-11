Food, music and culture: Why some Singaporeans are choosing to learn Malay

SINGAPORE: For Mr Johanan Teo and his girlfriend, Ms Marisa Lim, a shared love of Malay food helped spark a wider interest in the culture – and eventually the language.

"We both really like Malay cuisine. We really like eating at nasi padang stores. We like going to Malaysia to try new food, new Malay food as well," said Mr Teo, 29, a full-time home chef.

He counts ayam masak merah, a spicy tomato-based chicken dish, among his favourites to cook and eat.

Their interest eventually led them to sign up for conversational Malay classes at their local community club using their SkillsFuture credits this year.