Traffic tailback from Causeway expected at BKE, AYE during holiday season: ICA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is warning of continued heavy traffic at the land checkpoints at the border with Malaysia over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Traffic tailbacks are expected to reach both the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), said ICA on Monday (Dec 19).

The agency has been anticipating long lines since the year-end school holidays started.

Over the recent weekend from Dec 16 to 18, more than one million travellers passed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, with about 359,000 people daily.

Traffic flow through both checkpoints has returned to approximately 84 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, ICA noted, an increase from the figure of 80 per cent in its last update in November.

"At peak hours, the volume has reached pre-COVID-19 levels," ICA added.

It advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

"At the peak of the holiday season in 2019, the average waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours," ICA said.