Five arrested in Malaysia, syndicate suspected of trafficking drugs using Singapore-based freight forwarding companies

SINGAPORE: Five people have been arrested in Malaysia for suspected drug trafficking activities, with nearly 55kg of controlled drugs worth RM4.9 million (S$1.6 million) seized in the operations.

Acting on information provided by Singapore's Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB), the Royal Malaysian Police's (RMP) Narcotics Crime Investigation Department arrested the man and four women, aged between 21 and 71, in and around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. All five are Malaysians.

CNB said that it has been monitoring a Malaysian-based syndicate since July. The syndicate is believed to have been trafficking drugs, using Singapore-based freight forwarding companies as legitimate forwarding agents to deliver parcels that contain concealed drugs to other countries through Singapore.

CNB actively monitored the activities of the syndicate and provided the information to RMP's Narcotics Crime Investigation Department. Based on the information from CNB, Malaysian authorities began their investigations.