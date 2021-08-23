Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri looks forward to visiting Singapore, strengthening existing bilateral relations
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday (Aug 22) he looks forward to visiting Singapore and meeting his counterpart Mr Lee Hsien Loong to discuss existing bilateral relations.
Mr Ismail Sabri thanked Mr Lee for reaching out to congratulate him on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, and said that he had taken the opportunity to extend well-wishes to Singapore on its National Day on Aug 9.
During the telephone conversation, Mr Ismail Sabri said that he had also expressed Malaysia’s high commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral relations with Singapore, on top of exploring new potential in various fields for both countries’ mutual interest.
“I look forward to visit Singapore and meeting His Excellency to discuss how both Malaysia and Singapore can benefit from the friendship that both of our countries have for so many years,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Mr Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on Saturday, drawing a close to almost a week of political upheaval in Putrajaya.
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two prime ministers looked forward to working closely together and tackling "shared challenges" like the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the congratulatory call on Sunday, both leaders also affirmed Singapore's and Malaysia's "longstanding, deep, and broad-ranging relations".
Mr Ismail Sabri's handling of the pandemic, as co-chair of the Singapore-Malaysia Special Working Committee on COVID-19, was also highlighted by Mr Lee in a separate congratulatory letter.
Mr Lee noted that Mr Ismail Sabri had "contributed significantly to strengthening bilateral cooperation" by overseeing the continued movement of people and goods across the borders.
Mr Lee had also invited Mr Ismail Sabri to make an official visit to Singapore in his letter, and noted that he was confident that Malaysia will continue to prosper under his helm.