Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri looks forward to visiting Singapore, strengthening existing bilateral relations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday (Aug 22) he looks forward to visiting Singapore and meeting his counterpart Mr Lee Hsien Loong to discuss existing bilateral relations.

Mr Ismail Sabri thanked Mr Lee for reaching out to congratulate him on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, and said that he had taken the opportunity to extend well-wishes to Singapore on its National Day on Aug 9.

During the telephone conversation, Mr Ismail Sabri said that he had also expressed Malaysia’s high commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral relations with Singapore, on top of exploring new potential in various fields for both countries’ mutual interest.

“I look forward to visit Singapore and meeting His Excellency to discuss how both Malaysia and Singapore can benefit from the friendship that both of our countries have for so many years,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.