Malaysia's king tours Singapore's NEWater Visitor Centre

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Thursday (Oct 27) visited Singapore's NEWater Visitor Centre, where he was given a tour on the last day of his state visit.

The king, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, was welcomed by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu at NEWater's first plant in Singapore.

In her welcome remarks, Ms Fu noted Singapore and Malaysia's long history on water cooperation.