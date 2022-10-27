Malaysia's king tours Singapore's NEWater Visitor Centre
The king was received by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.
SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Thursday (Oct 27) visited Singapore's NEWater Visitor Centre, where he was given a tour on the last day of his state visit.
The king, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, was welcomed by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu at NEWater's first plant in Singapore.
In her welcome remarks, Ms Fu noted Singapore and Malaysia's long history on water cooperation.
Singapore and Malaysia signed two water agreements in 1961 and 1962. The first expired in August 2011 and the second agreement will expire in 2061. Under the second agreement, Singapore may draw and use 250 million gallons of raw water per day from the Johor River.
In return, Singapore is obliged to provide Johor with treated water up to 2 per cent of the water imported.
Imported water from Malaysia is one of Singapore's four sources of water, the other three being local catchment water, desalinated water and NEWater, which is high-grade reclaimed water purified with advanced membrane and ultraviolet technologies.
"As one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, we have to think outside the box and tap on technology and innovation to enhance our water resilience," said Ms Fu.
She cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a recent challenge, where Singapore and Malaysia worked closely and found ways to maintain the flow of essential goods and workers, including PUB's staff at the Johor River Waterworks.
Apart from that, the two countries also face similar climate challenges.
"We are met with extreme weather events including sudden intense rainfall, or prolonged periods of dry weather. Water security, or insecurity, is a common challenge that affects both of us," said Ms Fu, who added that Singapore looked forward to working with Malaysia on issues such as water security, and coastal and flood protection.
The king was then taken on a tour through the different rooms in the visitor centre marking NEWater's journey since it was introduced two decades ago.
Currently, Singapore has five NEWater plants in Bedok, Kranji, Ulu Pandan and Changi, with a combined capacity of around 170 million gallons a day. This can meet up to about 40 per cent of the country's current water demand of 430 million gallons a day.
NEWater is mainly supplied to industries such as wafer fabrication and pharmaceutical plants, which have stringent water quality requirements. It is also injected into reservoirs during dry spells, and mixed with rainwater, before it is treated and piped to households for potable use.
A guide also took the delegation through the three-purification process of NEWater, its commercial and potable uses, before the king was presented with a guest book to sign. The king's final stop for the tour, which lasted less than half an hour, was a visit to the control room of the plant.