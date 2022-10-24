Malaysia's king to attend orchid naming ceremony, visit Pasir Ris Camp during Singapore state visit

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will make a state visit to Singapore this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 24).

The state visit, which will run from Oct 25 to Oct 27, is at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The king will be accompanied by the queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, members of the royal family and senior officials.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Wednesday and call on President Halimah, who will host a state banquet in their honour.

"Their Majesties will attend an orchid naming ceremony at the Istana for a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Queen Azizah of Malaysia, named in their honour," said MFA.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on and host lunch for them.

MFA added that the king will visit the Pasir Ris Camp with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, as well as the NEWater Visitor Centre with Minister for Sustainability and Environment, Grace Fu.