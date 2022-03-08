Singapore working with Malaysia to allow vaccinated travellers to cross land border via other transport modes

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Tuesday (Mar 8) that it is working with its Malaysian counterparts to allow vaccinated travellers to cross the land border via other transport modes.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Tuesday that the country will fully reopen its borders on Apr 1 as it begins to transition to the COVID-19 endemic phase.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will not need to undergo any quarantine. They will only need to do a COVID-19 Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test two days before departure and a professional COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-Ag) test within 24 hours after arrival in Malaysia.

In response to CNA's queries, MTI said: "We are working with our Malaysian counterparts to expand VTL (Land) in a safe and progressive manner, so as to resume more trade, economic and social activities between the two countries."

"We will share more details when ready," it added.