Singapore-Malaysia land VTL to be launched on Nov 29, travellers must use designated bus services

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia will launch a land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) via the Causeway next Monday (Nov 29), Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

As part of the first phase of the land VTL, travellers will need to use designated VTL bus services. Travellers have to be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the country they are entering.

This is to give priority to those who have been working in either country to visit their families, said PMO.

“Malaysia is Singapore’s closest neighbour and the two countries share deep and warm relations. The Causeway was one of the busiest land borders in the world before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our cross-border activities," said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"The launch of the VTL (Land) is a big step towards reconnecting our people and economies, and will further enhance our bilateral relationship.”

The land VTL will provide the opportunity for Malaysians and Singaporeans on both sides of the Causeway who have been "separated from their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to be reunited with their loved ones", said Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office.

DESIGNATED BUS SERVICES

There will be 32 land VTL designated bus services entering each country per day, with a maximum capacity of 45 "fully seated" passengers per trip.

That means the daily quota for the land VTL scheme will be about 2,900 travellers in total, with 1,440 passengers each way.

The designated services will be operated by two companies. Transtar Travel will operate 32 daily designated trips - 16 trips from Malaysia and 16 trips from Singapore - between Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange in Singapore and Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Bahru.

Handal Indah will similarly operate 32 daily trips between Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal and Queen Street Terminal in Singapore.

"Both governments have also agreed for a daily quota not exceeding 1,500 travellers at the initial stage, with weekly increments," said Putrajaya, adding that the land VTL is only limited to bus services as a "control mechanism".

Other modes of transport will be included "in stages", it added.

Bus tickets will go on sale at 8am on Thursday, and tickets will be released for sale 30 days ahead. Travellers are also required to purchase their bus tickets at least three days prior to the date of departure.