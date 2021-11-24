FAQ: What you need to know about the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL

SINGAPORE: From Nov 29, Singapore and Malaysia will begin a land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) via the Causeway using designated bus services.

There will be 32 trips each way daily between both countries, Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a media release on Wednesday (Nov 24).

The land VTL, which launches on the same day as the VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, will "be rolled out in a safe and calibrated manner", said PMO.

Here's what travellers need to know about entering Singapore under the quarantine-free arrangement.

WHO CAN TRAVEL USING THE LAND VTL?

In the first phase of the land VTL, travellers have to be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the country that they are entering.

Therefore, entry into Singapore via land VTL will be for Singapore citizens, Singapore permanent residents and Singapore long-term pass holders.

Entry into Malaysia via land VTL will be for Malaysians, Malaysian permanent residents and Malaysian long-term pass holders.

"This is to give priority for those who have been working in either country, to visit their families," said PMO.

In-principle approval holders of a Singapore-issued long-term pass and foreign short-term visitors are not eligible to travel under the VTL land arrangement.