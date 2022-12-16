Three Singaporeans among those rescued after landslide near Genting Highlands: MFA

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were among those rescued by Malaysian authorities after a landslide hit a campsite near Genting Highlands on Friday (Dec 16), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

An MFA spokesperson said that the Singapore Government was monitoring the situation closely and that the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur was in touch with the three Singaporeans.

"The ministry has also reached out to those e-registered with MFA to be in Genting Highlands," the spokesperson added.

The landslide struck the Father's Organic Farm campsite in the town of Batang Kali in Selangor early Friday morning, killing at least 21 people. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with 12 people still missing.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan have sent condolence letters to their Malaysian counterparts following the disaster, MFA said.

In his letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Mr Lee said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries caused by the landslide.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all those affected by the landslide, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured," he wrote.

Mr Lee also thanked Malaysia for the assistance rendered to Singaporeans affected by the landslide and said that the Singapore Civil Defence Force stands ready to assist with search and rescue efforts if necessary.

In his letter to Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir, Dr Balakrishnan wrote: "I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their families, and thank Malaysia for supporting Singaporeans affected by the landslide."

MFA advised those in need of consular assistance in Malaysia to contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru or the MFA duty office.

High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur

Tel: +60-3-2161-6277 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +60-16-661-0400 for emergencies outside of office hours

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Johor Bahru

Tel: +60-7-226-5012 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +60-19-791-1166 for emergencies outside of office hours

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / +65 6379 8855