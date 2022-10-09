Malaysia to lift export ban on live chicken broilers from Oct 11: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday (Oct 9) said Malaysia will lift its temporary export ban on live chicken broilers from Oct 11.

Responding to CNA's queries, the agency said it received "official notification" from Malaysia's Department of Veterinary Services on the lifting of the ban.

"We welcome the resumption of live chicken broiler imports, and are seeking clarification on the details," said SFA.

The Malaysian government had earlier banned the export of up to 3.6 million chickens from Jun 1 in its efforts to tackle supply and pricing issues for chicken in the country.

The ban was implemented following complaints of supply shortage and price increases of chicken, with some traders selling their poultry above the price ceiling to cover their costs.

Explaining the curbs, Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government's priority was its own people and that authorities will also investigate allegations of cartel pricing.

FILL THE GAP

Malaysia exported poultry meat worth US$18.9 million in 2020, making it the 49th largest exporter of the product in the world.

Its main export markets are Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Brunei, according to the data platform Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Singapore imports about 34 per cent of its chicken supply from Malaysia, almost all of which is brought in as live chickens that are then slaughtered and chilled locally.

To fill the gap amid Malaysia's export ban, Singapore increased imports of chicken meat from Thailand and Indonesia.

Malaysia's ban was partially lifted in mid-June to allow poultry importers in Singapore to resume bringing in live kampung and black chickens.