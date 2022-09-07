Wet market vegetable sellers say prices up to 30% higher as heavy rain hits Malaysian crops

SINGAPORE: Vegetable sellers in Singapore have been affected by continuous heavy rainfall in Malaysia that has depleted vegetable crop yields across the country.

Stallholders at three wet markets told CNA on Wednesday (Sep 7) that prices of vegetables have risen by 10 to 30 per cent during the rainy season.

CNA has reported on prolonged rains in Malaysia over the last few weeks hitting crop-producing areas in Melaka and the Cameron Highlands, and vegetable markets such as in Kuala Lumpur.

The overall supply of vegetables has dipped 20 to 30 per cent, especially affecting crops like spinach, bok choy, long bean and okra that are grown in open farms, said the president of the Malaysian wholesaler vegetable association.

Wet weather is likely to continue in many parts of Malaysia until February 2023 due to the annual north-east monsoon, according to the Malaysian meteorological department.

Over in Singapore, at various stalls CNA visited on Wednesday, vegetables from Malaysia still formed a majority of the produce. Local sellers identified Malaysia's rainy season as the cause of the ongoing price spikes.

When asked which vegetables were most affected, some immediately pointed to red chilli, now going for S$7.50 to S$8.50 per kg, up from S$4 to S$5. One stallholder also pointed to coriander, which he said he has been buying at S$15 per kg over the past month. It used to cost from S$7 to S$8 per kg.