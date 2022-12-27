Malaysia vs Singapore: Tickets for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup clash on sale from Dec 28

SINGAPORE: Tickets for Singapore’s final ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup group stage match against Malaysia will go on sale from noon on Wednesday (Dec 28).

The Lions will face Malaysia next Tuesday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, with the kick-off at 8.30pm.

A total of 1,000 tickets will go on sale at the Jalan Besar Stadium ticket booth at the South Stand, with each ticket priced at S$12.

The ticket booth will operate from noon to 8pm each day from Wednesday to Friday, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

Each person is allowed to buy a maximum of 10 tickets, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

"Fans are highly encouraged to purchase their tickets using either NETS or PayNow," added FAS.

Football fans can also buy tickets online via the Ticket Hotline website once they have created an account.

Singapore and Malaysia are in Group B of the tournament with Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos. The Lions beat Laos 2-0 and Vietnam won 3-0 against Malaysia on Tuesday night.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore have six points each, although Malaysia have played a game more. Vietnam top the group with a superior goal difference of nine after Tuesday's matches.