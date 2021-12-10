Singapore, Malaysia police bust 2 transnational syndicates that ran scams targeting job seekers

SINGAPORE: Two transnational syndicates that allegedly ran job and fixed deposit scams have been busted after a joint operation by police from Singapore and Malaysia, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Dec 10).

The syndicates are believed to have targeted more than 100 victims of job and fixed deposit scams reported in Singapore, which involved losses of more than S$1.5 million, said SPF.

Simultaneous raids were carried out in Singapore, Johor and Kuala Lumpur from Monday to Friday, resulting in the arrests of seven people in Singapore and eight people in Malaysia.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the syndicates targeted victims in both Singapore and Malaysia and laundered their criminal proceeds in Malaysia, said the police.

MODUS OPERANDI

SPF said it has seen new variants of job scams targeting victims in Singapore since October this year.

These scams involve a syndicate posting job advertisements offering quick cash on different social media platforms, or befriending victims on messaging applications before introducing them to a purported job.

"The job would require victims, who were mostly job seekers, to assist in improving the sales of online platforms controlled by scammers by buying or selling products," said SPF. They could also be asked to complete tasks such as boosting the rating or visibility of the products.