Malaysians stuck in Singapore rejoice over news of VTL, but anxiously await more details

Announced on Monday (Nov 8), the VTL will start with six designated flights between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) a day.

It means that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia, and be subjected to COVID-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or stay-home notice.

Speaking to CNA, Mdm Diyana said she was elated when she heard the news.

“I had initially only been planning to go back to Johor in March (2022), but with the VTL, now I’m planning to go back sooner, maybe in the first week of December,” she said.

However, it will be a long journey home for the 33-year-old, whose family lives in Johor.

She will have to take a flight from Singapore to KL followed by a three-hour bus ride to Johor Bahru. All this, she said, just for one week with her family.

“I haven’t seen them in so long, so even if it’s just one week, I will go,” she said.

“The first thing I’m going to do when I get back is to see my children. They are growing up very fast and I’ve already missed out on so many moments, so I just can’t wait to see them,” she said, adding that she is planning to relocate her family to Singapore next year.

For Mr Max Leong, who is planning to return to Malaysia soon to prepare for his wedding in January, the VTL means that he will be able to spend more time in the country with his family.

“I haven’t seen my fiancee in a year. We were actually supposed to get married last year but because of COVID-19, we delayed it,” said the 34-year-old.

“So now, we’re finally able to proceed to the next step and register our marriage and get married. Hopefully, I’ll also be able to stay a bit longer in Malaysia so that I can spend Chinese New Year with my family, since I was unable to do that this year.”