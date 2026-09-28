Singapore leaders offer condolences over death of Mahathir's wife

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders expressed their condolences to former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad after his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, died on Monday (Sep 28).

Dr Hasmah, a doctor who advocated for maternal health, family planning, literacy, drug abuse prevention and mental health, was aged 100.

She had been married to Dr Mahathir since 1956 and they marked 70 years together in August.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday evening expressed his condolences and said that his thoughts are with Dr Mahathir and his family "during this difficult time".

In a Facebook post, Mr Wong called Dr Hasmah a "pioneer in her field" for contributing to healthcare, education and social causes in Malaysia.