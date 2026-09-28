Singapore leaders offer condolences over death of Mahathir's wife
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali a "pioneer in her field" for contributing to healthcare, education and social causes in Malaysia.
SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders expressed their condolences to former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad after his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, died on Monday (Sep 28).
Dr Hasmah, a doctor who advocated for maternal health, family planning, literacy, drug abuse prevention and mental health, was aged 100.
She had been married to Dr Mahathir since 1956 and they marked 70 years together in August.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday evening expressed his condolences and said that his thoughts are with Dr Mahathir and his family "during this difficult time".
In a Facebook post, Mr Wong called Dr Hasmah a "pioneer in her field" for contributing to healthcare, education and social causes in Malaysia.
"Beyond her public contributions, she will be remembered for her warmth, grace and zest for life," Mr Wong said.
"She brought warmth and vitality to all that she did and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her," he said.
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post that he was saddened by her death, adding that he had known Dr Hasmah for many years and always enjoyed meeting her.
“She was warm and gracious, full of life, and had a wonderful sense of humour,” he said.
Mr Lee also recalled Dr Hasmah’s love of music and the violin, noting that she continued performing well into her 90s, including to raise funds for charity.
“Her zest for life was remarkable,” he said.
Mr Lee added that, as a doctor, Dr Hasmah had devoted much of her life to improving the health and well-being of Malaysians, particularly women, children, and families.
“Ho Ching and I will remember Tun Siti Hasmah fondly. Our deepest condolences to Tun Mahathir and his family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.”