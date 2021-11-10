Malaysian drug trafficker on death row tested negative on ART prior to court appearance: SPS

SINGAPORE: Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, whose execution was stayed after he contracted COVID-19, had tested negative in an antigen rapid test (ART) the day before his court appearance on Tuesday (Nov 9).

Nagaenthran, who has been on death row for 11 years and was due to be executed on Wednesday, was ushered in briefly into the dock for a last-bid attempt against his death sentence on Tuesday.

However, he was later taken away, and a judge informed the court that Nagaenthran had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagaenthran is “well and asymptomatic” and did not report any illness prior to his court hearing, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said in a statement late on Tuesday night.

Nagaenthran was not vaccinated against COVID-19, as he had opted not to receive the jab, SPS added.

Several inmates and staff from Institution A1, where Nagaenthran is housed, have tested positive for COVID-19, SPS said. Affected housing units have been locked down to prevent the spread of virus, it added.

"Nagaenthran had only transient contact with two staff who had tested positive," said SPS.