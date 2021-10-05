Singapore registered ‘concern’ with Malaysia over police helicopter’s unauthorised entry: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs has registered its concern with its Malaysian counterparts over the unauthorised entry of a Malaysian police helicopter recently, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday (Oct 5).

The incident on the morning of Sep 11 prompted Singapore to scramble F-16 jets.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said at the time that the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) responded to a "potential air threat", without providing further details.

The F-16 jets were stood down after ensuring that Singapore's security was not compromised, the ministry said last month in response to CNA's queries.

In a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday, Dr Ng said that the Malaysian police helicopter was travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Tanjung Pengelih in southern Johor when it entered Singapore’s territorial airspace above the eastern part of Pulau Tekong without approval.

The minister was responding to questions by Member of Parliament Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang), who asked if any Malaysian police helicopter entered Singapore's airspace in September, what follow-up actions were taken and whether any diplomatic note of protest was issued.

"During the helicopter’s approach, the RSAF had issued calls to it to keep clear of our airspace, but there was no reply. RSAF F-16 aircraft were scrambled to investigate. After determining that our security was not compromised, the F-16 aircraft were stood down," said Dr Ng.

"Our Ministry of Home Affairs has registered with their Malaysian counterparts our concern over the Royal Malaysian Police helicopter’s unauthorised entry."