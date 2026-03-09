Ringgit edges towards RM3 to S$1, but Singaporeans making cross-border trips remain undeterred

SINGAPORE: When Ms Niki Lee and her boyfriend decided to rent an apartment in Johor Bahru in October 2023, a Singapore dollar could buy them RM3.45. At its peak, this stretched to RM3.55.

Today, it buys around RM3.10, and some analysts say the rate could reach RM3 per Singapore dollar.

For Singaporeans who live, work or spend regularly across the Causeway, the shift has been gradual but real. Yet most say the impact on their daily lives remains manageable, and data suggests they have not changed their spending habits.

Ms Lee, a 31-year-old financial adviser, told CNA that the stronger ringgit has added roughly S$200 (US$160) a month to what she and her boyfriend spend on rent, a car loan and daily expenses in Johor – which now total about RM5,700, or around S$1,860.

She was disappointed when the ringgit began appreciating, but said she is not overly concerned. The Singapore dollar remains strong, and adjustments to spending have been more about budgeting than the exchange rate.

Education consultant Samuel Ho, 30, visits Johor Bahru roughly once a month and spends RM600 each time on transport, food, karaoke and massages for him and his girlfriend.

He estimated that the stronger ringgit has added about S$12 to each outing – not too much but enough to cover two Grab rides in Malaysia, he said.

SPENDING HOLDS STEADY

Data from multi-currency e-wallet providers suggests that cross-border spending has not slowed.

Revolut said conversions from Singapore dollars to ringgit climbed steadily throughout 2025, with January 2026 recording a nearly 42 per cent increase from a year earlier.

“Our data does not show evidence so far of Singapore consumers materially pulling back on ringgit-related spending following the currency’s appreciation," a spokesperson said.

"Cross-border activity has remained resilient, with users continuing to convert funds for travel and purchases in Malaysia.”

YouTrip chief operating officer Kelvin Lam said transaction volumes and average transaction amounts have both risen compared to previous years. He noted that RM3.30 per Singapore dollar appears to be the "magic number" – a point at which Singaporean users move quickly to lock in the rate.

“The data shows that the stronger ringgit hasn't stopped Singaporeans from heading across the Causeway, it has simply made them strategic,” he said.

Some users appear to be converting even when rates are not in their favour, driven by concern that the exchange rate could worsen before their next trip.

“In a classic display of ‘fear of missing out’, users are locking in current rates – even if they seem lousy – because they fear even lousier rates by the time they actually travel,” said Mr Lam.

“While the MYR is stronger, Singaporeans are still drawn to Malaysia,” he added.