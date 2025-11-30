Foreigner linked to scam syndicate arrested; gold bars worth S$200,000 seized

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian woman has been arrested for allegedly being involved in at least three scam cases involving the impersonation of government officials, police said on Sunday (Nov 30).

An employee at BullionStar alerted police to a woman loitering suspiciously outside its retail outlet at New Bridge Road on Nov 24 and the 73-year-old was arrested over suspected money mule activities.

Gold bars worth about S$200,000 (US$154,213) was seized from the suspect, along with S$200 in cash.

Police said that they had received reports of scammers purportedly posing as officials from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) between Oct 8 and Nov 24.

The victims were told that their bank accounts were linked to money laundering activities or that their personal information had been compromised.

"They were instructed to surrender their money and valuables for the purpose of investigations. The victims complied and met unknown individuals at various locations across Singapore to hand over cash and gold bars," police added.

"The victims later realised they had been scammed when they failed to receive the promised refunds, or when the purported officials became uncontactable."

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly been facilitating the operations of a scam syndicate by collecting cash and gold bars from victims of government official impersonation scams across Singapore.

The valuables were then handed over to unknown individuals believed to be members of the syndicate.

Investigations against the woman are ongoing

Police said earlier this month that there has been an increasing trend of Malaysians travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash, gold and valuables from scam victims.

They urged members of the public not to transfer or hand over money and valuables to unknown people whose identities have not been verified or leave them somewhere for collection.

The public are reminded that government officials, including those from MAS, will never ask them to transfer money, share bank log-in details and download apps from unofficial sources over the phone, or transfer phone calls to the police.

Police added they take a serious stance against those who may be involved in scams and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.