Singapore to block access to news outlet MalaysiaNow over failure to comply with POFMA order

SINGAPORE: Internet access service providers in Singapore have been ordered to block online news outlet MalaysiaNow following its non-compliance with a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) jointly announced this on Monday (Nov 17), two days after the POFMA order was issued.

On Saturday, MalaysiaNow was issued a POFMA correction direction in relation to an article published on Nov 9 that contained false statements concerning the treatment of convicted drug courier Pannir Selvam Pranthaman.

“We are aware of MalaysiaNow’s statement rejecting the CD (corrective direction) and criticising the Singapore government’s approach to clarifying online falsehoods,” MDDI and MHA said on Monday.

“The CD requires MalaysiaNow to display the facts alongside the falsehoods published, enabling readers in Singapore to read both versions and make their own assessment about the matter.

“Despite reminders sent to MalaysiaNow to comply with the CD, MalaysiaNow has not complied. These are not actions that would be taken by any responsible media outlet with journalistic integrity.”

Under the order, MalaysiaNow was required to carry correction notices alongside the article on its website, Facebook, X and LinkedIn posts.

However, MalaysiaNow said in an article on Saturday that it would not comply with Singapore's instructions to carry the correction notices as it “does not take instructions from any government”.

"We do not take instructions from our own government; what makes them think we would take instructions from them?" wrote MalaysiaNow editor Abdar Rahman Koya.

A correction direction does not require the recipient to adopt the government’s position or to remove the original post. Instead, it requires the government’s position to be carried alongside the original post.

This is so that people can read both the post or article together with the official clarifications, and come to their own conclusion, MHA said previously.