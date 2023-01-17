Some firms allow Malaysian employees to return home for Chinese New Year despite manpower crunch

Half of the installation team are Malaysians, including Mr Lee, and all of them will be heading back to their hometowns this festive period.

In the meantime, the company is trying to hire more foreign workers from other countries, such as Myanmar and Bangladesh, to cope with a seasonal surge in demand of up to 50 per cent in furnishings.

However, this has come with difficulties, said the firm’s managing director Wilson Chew.

“It is still quite a challenge to get installers from overseas. And because it's quite a tough job, standing at the balcony is very hard work, it is still quite a challenge to get locals to work as installers,” said Mr Chew.

INCREASED DEMAND

Boons' Car Wash, which is heavily dependent on Malaysian employees, will similarly be closed over the period. More than 60 per cent of its operations staff are Malaysian, and they are all returning home for the festive period, said the firm’s director Boon Junn Whye.

“Last year, they weren't allowed to get back to Malaysia. So, this year is a time for them to have a proper break, a good long break with their loved ones,” he said.

The manpower crunch comes at a bad time for the firm as demand has tripled ahead of the holiday.

To make the most of the opportunity, the company has extended its opening hours up until the eve of Chinese New Year, with the director himself lending a hand.

Despite expected crowds at the border and congestion on the causeway, Malaysian workers heading home for the holidays said the trip is worth the hassle as they are excited to spend Chinese New Year with their loved ones.