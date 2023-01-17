Some firms allow Malaysian employees to return home for Chinese New Year despite manpower crunch
They have extended their hours on some days or chosen to close over the period.
SINGAPORE: Some firms have made arrangements for their Malaysian employees to return home to spend Chinese New Year despite facing a manpower crunch.
This comes as cross-border travel is no longer impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, unlike during previous years.
One such firm, car leasing company Kinto One, said it has approved long leave for its Malaysian employees over the festive season because they have not been home for at least two to three years. 90 per cent of its staff members have family in Malaysia.
This is despite the busy Chinese New Year period, with bookings for cars having gone up 30 to 40 per cent compared to last year due to the opening of the borders, said sales manager Eric Sem.
To make up for the lack of manpower, Mr Sem, who is also a Malaysian, volunteered to stay in Singapore to help with operational and administrative work. He will be working through Chinese New Year eve, when families traditionally gather for reunion dinners.
“Although it's a so-called half day, I think due to the overwhelming bookings, we probably have to work till quite late and I already pre-empted my family that I will probably be late for the reunion dinner,” he said.
CLOSING FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR PERIOD
Another business encouraging its employees to go home for Chinese New Year is furnishing firm mc.2, which will shut down for four days to ensure its workers get the time off they need.
"It's been so long since we've been back, so our boss and company are encouraging us to celebrate with our families,” said leader of the firm’s installation team Lee Yong Jun.
Half of the installation team are Malaysians, including Mr Lee, and all of them will be heading back to their hometowns this festive period.
In the meantime, the company is trying to hire more foreign workers from other countries, such as Myanmar and Bangladesh, to cope with a seasonal surge in demand of up to 50 per cent in furnishings.
However, this has come with difficulties, said the firm’s managing director Wilson Chew.
“It is still quite a challenge to get installers from overseas. And because it's quite a tough job, standing at the balcony is very hard work, it is still quite a challenge to get locals to work as installers,” said Mr Chew.
INCREASED DEMAND
Boons' Car Wash, which is heavily dependent on Malaysian employees, will similarly be closed over the period. More than 60 per cent of its operations staff are Malaysian, and they are all returning home for the festive period, said the firm’s director Boon Junn Whye.
“Last year, they weren't allowed to get back to Malaysia. So, this year is a time for them to have a proper break, a good long break with their loved ones,” he said.
The manpower crunch comes at a bad time for the firm as demand has tripled ahead of the holiday.
To make the most of the opportunity, the company has extended its opening hours up until the eve of Chinese New Year, with the director himself lending a hand.
Despite expected crowds at the border and congestion on the causeway, Malaysian workers heading home for the holidays said the trip is worth the hassle as they are excited to spend Chinese New Year with their loved ones.