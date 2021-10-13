Queues form at some mall entrances as checks on COVID-19 vaccination status begin  

SINGAPORE: Queues formed at the entrances of some shopping malls on Wednesday (Oct 13) as checks on people's COVID-19 vaccination status began.

Under the new rules, those who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to enter malls and large standalone stores.

Provisions will be made for unvaccinated people who work there, as well as those who need access to medical and childcare-related services in shopping malls, but they need to show proof.

The measures were supposed to kick in on Wednesday, but a one-week grace period was later announced.

When CNA visited three malls, staff were on hand to check the vaccination status of customers.

There was a smooth flow of traffic at some entrances, while queues and hold-ups were observed at other places.

At NEX shopping mall in Serangoon, there were some delays at the entrance linked to the MRT station. At times, the queue stretched towards an escalator, causing a squeeze.

Two staff members were seen checking customers' vaccination status using a device. Visitors had to open their TraceTogether app and tap their phones on the device, which then displayed their vaccination status.

At another entrance, a security guard made sure that people had checked in, while another staff held a device that automatically registers most of the visitors’ vaccination status.