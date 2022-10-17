The Big Read: Crowds are back at malls, but are happy days here again for brick-and-mortar retailers?

SINGAPORE: As the COVID-19 rules in Singapore were progressively eased this year, Ms Melody Ann Gibson decided to resume one of her favourite pastimes which she had to put on hold for more than two years: In-store shopping.

While it was still possible to shop even when the restrictions were in place, the 26-year-old interior designer found herself mostly staying home due to the hassle involved just to visit a store.

She would not only have to don a mask, but more than likely also have to wait in line due to the SafeEntry system, or a cap on the maximum occupancy, to enter a mall or a shop.

“I was also afraid of catching COVID-19 when the infection numbers were high, and passing it on to my family.”

But now that life has resumed some sense of normalcy, as Singapore tries to live with the virus, Ms Gibson finds herself heading out to the malls a little earlier when she makes an appointment to meet her friends.

This gives her time to walk around and discover the latest fashion collections or ongoing sales.

“There's definitely this desire to just get myself out there,” said Ms Gibson, who estimates that she goes window shopping about three to four times a week now.

“There are people who always say online shopping is better, but for me, I honestly enjoy shopping physically because I'm able to touch the clothes and try them on. To me, it’s just like therapy.”

Still, Ms Gibson said she was also looking for new things to do in Singapore. So it was serendipitous that she and a friend discovered a pleated bag-making workshop organised by Singaporean-Israeli fashion label Ginlee Studio.

Ms Gibson described the experience as enjoyable, as she not only learned about the process of making a bag, but got to leave with one that was customised according to her taste.

“One thing I don’t like about shopping in Singapore is that … there are only a very limited number of different (brands) around. So if a person buys an item, you will definitely see 10 others on the street having the same thing,” she said.

“What draws me to workshops is that I can customise things exactly to what I like, and I would know that no one else in Singapore would have it as well.”

Programmes by retailers such as Ginlee’s workshop are part of a strategy known as experiential retail that businesses are increasingly adopting.

The concept is basically the practice of giving a customer a full experience of a product — in some cases, both in-store and online.