Unvaccinated workers, people seeking medical and childcare services can enter shopping malls
SINGAPORE: Unvaccinated people who work in shopping malls and large standalone stores can still enter these premises when vaccination-differentiated entry restrictions take effect from Wednesday (Oct 13).
Unvaccinated people seeking medical and childcare services will also be allowed to enter if they can show proof.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) announced these exemptions in a joint media statement late on Tuesday night.
It was announced last week that vaccination-differentiated measures will be expanded to shopping malls and large standalone stores that are not supermarkets, as well as attractions and dining-in at hawker centres and coffee shops.
Large standalone stores are defined as those that have more than 930sqm of gross floor area.
In the statement on Tuesday, the authorities said that unvaccinated workers in malls and large standalone stores have been required to undergo twice weekly COVID-19 testing under the vaccinate or regular test regime since Oct 1.
"Thus, such workers will continue to have access to their workplaces, pending a further review of this policy," said MTI and ESG.
The authorities specified that these workers include tenants and office workers of the building, as well as workers who have to visit these premises, such as vendors, part-time workers, third-party contracted workers, food delivery personnel and couriers.
They also reiterated that the Government "strongly encourages" all unvaccinated workers who are medically eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
MEDICAL AND CHILDCARE SERVICES
Unvaccinated people seeking medical attention from doctors, dentists and registered traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, as well as their caregivers, can also enter shopping malls and large standalone stores.
They are required to show proof of their medical appointment, such as a letter, email, SMS or appointment card, in order to enter.
Unvaccinated caregivers who are dropping off or picking up children from preschools and childcare centres can also enter these premises. They must have a "letter of support" from the preschool or childcare centre.
The authorities had earlier said that provisions would be made for access to these services, after members of the public raised concerns.
Also allowed to enter are children aged 12 and below, and unvaccinated people who have recovered from COVID-19. Unvaccinated people with a negative pre-event test result can also enter for the duration of the activity or service they seek.
CHECKS DURING GRACE PERIOD
MTI and ESG said that there will be a one-week grace period from Oct 13 to Oct 19 for implementation in these premises to be phased in.
Required checks will still be imposed during the grace period, but unvaccinated people can enter the premises with a reminder.
This grace period is to familiarise mall and store operators as well as members of the public with the vaccination-differentiated measures, they added.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram