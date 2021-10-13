Unvaccinated workers, people seeking medical and childcare services can enter shopping malls

SINGAPORE: Unvaccinated people who work in shopping malls and large standalone stores can still enter these premises when vaccination-differentiated entry restrictions take effect from Wednesday (Oct 13).

Unvaccinated people seeking medical and childcare services will also be allowed to enter if they can show proof.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) announced these exemptions in a joint media statement late on Tuesday night.

It was announced last week that vaccination-differentiated measures will be expanded to shopping malls and large standalone stores that are not supermarkets, as well as attractions and dining-in at hawker centres and coffee shops.

Large standalone stores are defined as those that have more than 930sqm of gross floor area.

In the statement on Tuesday, the authorities said that unvaccinated workers in malls and large standalone stores have been required to undergo twice weekly COVID-19 testing under the vaccinate or regular test regime since Oct 1.

"Thus, such workers will continue to have access to their workplaces, pending a further review of this policy," said MTI and ESG.

The authorities specified that these workers include tenants and office workers of the building, as well as workers who have to visit these premises, such as vendors, part-time workers, third-party contracted workers, food delivery personnel and couriers.

They also reiterated that the Government "strongly encourages" all unvaccinated workers who are medically eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.