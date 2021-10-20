Brief queues but mostly smooth sailing as malls enforce vaccination-differentiated entry measures

When CNA visited several malls in Jurong East in the late morning, at least one staff member was seen manning each entrance.

Every customer who entered Westgate, Jem and JCube was asked for their vaccination status. This was either done by getting them to present their TraceTogether app or by scanning a device that showed their vaccination status.

“Last week we warned (the unvaccinated). We just tell them (that they won’t be able to enter from Oct 20), don’t force them to do anything. But from today, we have to stop them,” said Mr Guna Segaran, a 68-year-old security officer stationed at one of Jem’s entrances.

Employees manning the entrance at JCube expressed the same understanding of the measures.

Unvaccinated delivery riders need to show receipt of the food order to gain entry, while mall staff have to present proof of their employment. Unvaccinated adults can only enter a mall to access childcare services if the child is below the age of 12.

By around 11am, JCube had already turned away two unvaccinated people from one of its entrances.

When CNA attempted to enter Tampines One and Tampines Mall later in the afternoon by flashing only a SafeEntry check-in screen, a staff member was quick to point out that proof of vaccination was required.

At Waterway Point in Punggol, a sign directed unvaccinated visitors to enter via an entrance near the taxi stand along Punggol Central, where a separate lane was set up for checks so it would not interrupt visitor traffic.

However, most heading into the mall appeared to be vaccinated.

At about noon, a crowd had built up at the entrance to Wisma Atria from Orchard MRT station, although the two people manning the area managed to clear the line quickly.

The situation was largely uneventful at other malls CNA visited, including NEX, Lucky Plaza and 313@somerset, with staff quickly clearing the fully vaccinated visitors for entry.

At Parkway Parade, only a few visitors trickled into the mall just after lunch, resulting in a smooth traffic flow at the main entrance.

Even for 67-year-old Mdm Tan Hui Sion, who had not visited the mall for a month despite living nearby, these new measures were “not so troublesome” to understand.

“It’s the first time in a long while that I’ve been to this shopping mall. But once I come here another time, then I will become more familiar with (the vaccination-differentiated measures),” she told CNA in Mandarin.

Similarly, the entry process into Parkway Parade was “quite smooth” for a delivery rider who only wanted to be known as Mr Ang.

“No issue. If you don’t have your TraceTogether token, then just show them your (app),” said the 43-year-old.

Mr Ang added that the process has been equally smooth at other malls and hawker centres he visited as part of his job since the vaccination-differentiated measures kicked in on Oct 13.

MINOR INCONVENIENCES

A queue of about 20 patrons was observed at the entrance of Eastpoint Mall at 1pm, but with the help of safe distancing ambassadors, it took no longer than five minutes for them to enter the mall.

There was also a minor hold-up at a side entrance of Century Square as a few members of the public needed a staff member to help explain the entry processes.