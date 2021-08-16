Man, 20, gets probation for making half-brothers perform sex acts on him

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man sexually abused his younger siblings, even offering his 10-year-old half-brother money to perform a sex act on him.

The man, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victims' identities, was given 21 months' probation on Monday (Aug 16).

He will also have to perform 60 hours of community service, be placed on an electronic monitoring scheme and undergo an offence-specific programme.

He is not to be left unsupervised with a child and is prohibited from contacting or visiting his half-brothers unless supervised.

The court heard that the offender was born to his mother, a 43-year-old woman, in her first marriage.

She remarried and had two sons with her new husband, aged eight and 10, but the couple were divorced at the time of the offences.

The couple shared custody of the two young boys, and they would stay at their father's home on weekdays and at their mother's home on weekends.

The victims knew the offender for many years and had regular interactions with him, the court heard.

Sometime in August or September last year, the accused visited his mother's home and played a soccer game with his 10-year-old half-brother on a PlayStation.

The younger boy lost the game and was about to leave when the offender grabbed him by the arm. He instructed the 10-year-old to touch the offender's private parts because he lost the game.

The man then lay down on the bed and exposed himself to his brother.

The boy did not want to do what he was asked. The accused offered him S$5 to perform the act, and the boy agreed as he felt his older brother looked "intimidating".

He performed the sex act on the offender for at least 10 minutes, feeling disgusted and scared.

The boy refused to accept the money afterwards and ran out of the room to tell his mother what happened.

On Sep 5 last year, the offender visited his mother's home again. His mother told him to look after his brothers and promised to give him money.

While in the room with his eight-year-old brother, the man asked the younger boy to touch the offender's private parts.

The boy refused but eventually agreed after the accused persisted. After some time, the boy said he wanted to use the toilet.

He left the room and told his mother that he was going to wash his hands as they were "dirty", and told her he had stroked his brother's private parts.

The boys' father lodged a police report on Sep 16, saying his sons had been sexually assaulted.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of procuring the commission of an obscene act by a child. His father furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

For procuring the commission of an obscene act by a child, he could have been jailed up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.