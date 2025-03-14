66-year-old man suspected of operating gambling dens arrested after 4 years on the run

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested a 66-year-old man, who was on the run for almost four years, for his suspected involvement in operating illegal gambling dens in Geylang.

The man had been arrested in Malaysia by the Royal Malaysia Police and was handed over to SPF on Feb 28, SPF said in a media release on Thursday (Mar 13).

He is believed to be a leader of a locally linked organised criminal group.

SPF said the man was among 19 people arrested in an islandwide operation on Oct 24, 2018, and charged in court on Mar 10, 2021, for offences under the Common Gaming House Act.

"The group was believed to have operated systematically, with a network of croupiers, assistants and promoters, and lookouts deployed at strategic areas to detect police presence," said SPF.

The operation involved simultaneous raids at more than 10 locations in areas such as Geylang, Sengkang, Bedok and Ang Mo Kio.

The man was also charged with organised crime and drug offences.

However, he subsequently absconded and failed to turn up in court to face charges for his alleged involvement in operating the illegal gambling dens along Lorong 14 and 16 Geylang, said SPF.

The State Courts issued a warrant of arrest against him, and on Feb 13 this year, the Royal Malaysia Police alerted SPF that the man had been arrested in Malaysia for immigration offences and fined RM3,000 (S$903 or US$676).

The Malaysian authorities handed the man over to SPF on Feb 28 and he was produced in court on Mar 1 to face his outstanding charges.

Under the Organised Crime Act, any person who is convicted of being a member of a locally linked organised crime group faces a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years' jail, or both.

Under the Common Gaming House Act, any person who is convicted of managing or assisting in the management of a place used as a common gaming house faces a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000 and up to three years in prison.

The man is also facing jail time and a fine for his alleged drug offences.