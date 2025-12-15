Man to be charged for disrupting NParks crow trapping in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday (Dec 16) for allegedly committing mischief that disrupted the National Parks Board's (NParks) operations to manage the crow population in Toa Payoh.

The man had allegedly cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap NParks had placed at a grass patch near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, resulting in the escape of the trapped crows, the police said in a news release on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to the case on Oct 20 at about 6.15pm and identified the man two days later after investigations and with the help of CCTV footage.

The man will be charged with the offence of mischief causing disruption to the performance of a public agency function. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

"The police take a serious view of such acts of mischief and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions," said the police.