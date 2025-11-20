Man accused of having over 800 Kpods for sale gets fresh charge of lying to get new passport

SINGAPORE: A man facing multiple charges including having over 800 Kpods for sale was given a fresh charge on Thursday (Nov 20) for lying in an application for a new passport.

Jodan Chin Wei Liang, a 28-year-old Singaporean, is accused of making a false statement on Jul 12 this year in an electronic application for a new passport, by declaring that he had lost his passport that day.

This was two days after Chin was first nabbed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a sting operation in Bishan on Jul 10.

Chin, who remains unrepresented, now faces a total of 10 charges, most of them related to having vape products for sale.

The charge with the highest number of items accuses him of possessing 802 assorted vape pods containing etomidate under the Poisons Act at the open car park of Block 185, Bishan Street 13, on Jul 10.

Chin was first charged on Jul 18 this year, when vape-related offences were prosecuted under the Poisons Act and Tobacco Act.

He was later given more charges in September, after etomidate was listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug as part of Singapore's harsher measures for vape users and traffickers.

However, as his alleged offences were committed before September, he will be sentenced under the old laws.