Man accused of having over 800 Kpods for sale gets fresh charge of lying to get new passport
Jodan Chin Wei Liang is accused of lying he had lost his passport in an electronic application for a new one on Jul 12, 2025.
SINGAPORE: A man facing multiple charges including having over 800 Kpods for sale was given a fresh charge on Thursday (Nov 20) for lying in an application for a new passport.
Jodan Chin Wei Liang, a 28-year-old Singaporean, is accused of making a false statement on Jul 12 this year in an electronic application for a new passport, by declaring that he had lost his passport that day.
This was two days after Chin was first nabbed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a sting operation in Bishan on Jul 10.
Chin, who remains unrepresented, now faces a total of 10 charges, most of them related to having vape products for sale.
The charge with the highest number of items accuses him of possessing 802 assorted vape pods containing etomidate under the Poisons Act at the open car park of Block 185, Bishan Street 13, on Jul 10.
Chin was first charged on Jul 18 this year, when vape-related offences were prosecuted under the Poisons Act and Tobacco Act.
He was later given more charges in September, after etomidate was listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug as part of Singapore's harsher measures for vape users and traffickers.
However, as his alleged offences were committed before September, he will be sentenced under the old laws.
In his court appearance in September, Chin tried to apply to go overseas to Vietnam and Malaysia for reasons including grocery runs, but was rejected by the judge.
If convicted of making a false statement in his passport application, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,650), or both.
If found guilty of possessing imitation tobacco products or components for sale under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, Chin could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
For possessing such items for purposes other than sale, he could be fined up to S$2,000 per charge.
If convicted of possessing Kpods for sale without a valid license under the Poisons Act, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.