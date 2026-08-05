Four arrested after man allegedly abducted, threatened with parang

SINGAPORE: Two men and two women, aged between 30 and 38, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of abduction and possession of a scheduled weapon, police said on Wednesday (Aug 5).

The Singapore Police Force said in a news release it was alerted to a man being threatened by a group of people with a parang at a carpark along Canberra Street at about 1.55am on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was confronted by the four persons due to a dispute over a car rental agreement, and the 38-year-old man from the group brandished a parang and threatened the victim,” police said.

The victim was then asked to sit in the front passenger seat of his vehicle and the 38-year-old man drove him to another location, while the other man, 36, sat in the rear.

Acting on information received, officers located the victim’s vehicle. When the 38-year-old man saw the police, he allegedly fled in the vehicle with the victim and the 36-year-old man as passengers.

Police gave chase, with the pursuit ending after the vehicle crashed into a lamppost at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.

Following the collision, the 36-year-old man fled on foot while the 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene, with a parang recovered in his possession.