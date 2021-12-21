Man abducts ex-schoolmate with 3 others, beats him up and dumps him at Labrador Park

SINGAPORE: Upset that a 19-year-old man had attacked one of them and was dating a friend's daughter, a group of four men abducted the 19-year-old and drove him to Labrador Park, where they beat him up and left him to be found by a passer-by.

The youngest of the four men, 20-year-old Mohamed Shahmir Noor Mohamed Noor, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Dec 21) to one count of abduction with common intention. A second charge of voluntarily causing hurt will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that the victim, Harry Hilmie Harrahap Hassan, was a former schoolmate of Shahmir. About a month before the abduction, Harry was unhappy with Shahmir as he thought Shahmir had failed to meet up with him.

He took him to the back of Redhill Market on Feb 17 this year, where he punched Shahmir's face multiple times and kicked his stomach.

Shahmir lodged a police report and went to the hospital with bruises over his face, nose and lips, and was given four days of sick leave.

Shahmir worked as a delivery man in the same company as his three-co-accused in the abduction: Abdul Ridha Mohamed Hashim, 41, who saw Shahmir as his godson; 37-year-old Khairul Anwar Zakaria and 27-year-old Nurasraf Abdul Manaf.

In March this year, a friend of Abdul Ridha's complained to him that his daughter was dating and "mixing around" with Harry. Harry was sleeping at the staircase landing outside this friend's flat, and the friend sought Abdul Ridha's help to chase Harry away, thinking he was a bad influence.

Knowing that Harry had assaulted Shahmir, his godson, Abdul Ridha headed down to the staircase landing with Shahmir and the other two abductors.

They had finished their deliveries for the day and parked their van near Block 344, Clementi Avenue 5, at about 9.50pm on Mar 19 this year.

Abdul Ridha approached Harry on the second floor of the block and asked him to take his belongings with him. He wrapped his arm around Harry's shoulder and asked him to follow him to the ground floor for a chat.

When they reached the ground floor, Khairul shouted and punched Harry before asking him why he had assaulted Shahmir previously.

When Shahmir, who was in the van waiting, spotted Harry, he got out of the vehicle and punched Harry's face about five times before kicking him.

The four men then led Harry into the van, where Shahmir punched him again around six more times. Abdul Ridha also confronted Harry on why he was hanging out with his friend's daughter, and Harry cried and said he just wanted to hang out there.

While the attack was ongoing, a resident living on the fourth floor saw the men in a van beating someone and heard the Malay words meaning "pull inside and beat". He called the police when the van was driven off, after the group realised that they had been seen.

The group initially meant to drive to West Coast Park, but Khairul took a wrong turn and they wound up heading to Labrador Park.

Along the way, Shahmir kept punching Harry, while the others confronted him about his assault on Shahmir.

When they reached Labrador Park, Shahmir pushed Harry out of the van, causing him to fall on the ground, before punching his face many times as he lay there.

Shahmir then challenged Harry to fight him one on one, and the group drove to a more secluded location in the park.

Shahmir began "fighting" Harry, kicking and punching him, but Harry only fended off his attacks save for one failed attempt to return a punch. Eventually, the four men left Harry on the ground and fled the scene.

An elderly man found Harry a while later and woke him up. Harry suffered from blurred vision and felt pain all over his body, face and head. He asked the old man for help to go to the main road, where he flagged down a taxi.

He was attended to by paramedics at his girlfriend's block, and was found to have sustained bruises and abrasions on his head, redness and swelling on his hand and a swollen knuckle. Witnesses at the scene observed that Harry had at least three cuts on his face, which was swollen on the right side, and was walking in a staggering fashion.

The prosecutor did not object to the calling of a probation suitability report as Shahmir is 20 and has a clean record.

He will return to court for sentencing in February. Harry was convicted over his attack on Shahmir and is waiting to be sentenced. The cases for the other men are pending.