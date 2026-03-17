Singaporean who absconded while on bail deported from Thailand, to face vice charges

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been arrested after being deported from Thailand and will be charged over vice-related offences and absconding while on court bail, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Mar 17).

The man, 40, was among 17 people arrested during islandwide operations on Oct 21, 2024, for suspected vice-related and drug offences. He was subsequently charged under the Women's Charter and released on bail, with his passport impounded.

However, he failed to attend a court mention on Dec 12, 2024. An arrest warrant was issued, and investigations later found that he had left Singapore illegally.

SPF's Criminal Investigation Department, working with the Royal Thai Police, tracked the man to Thailand's Chonburi province, and he was arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan province during a joint transnational operation on Feb 24, 2026.