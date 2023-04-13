Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls in Sentosa wave pool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls in Sentosa wave pool

Man accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls in Sentosa wave pool

A view of Sentosa Island. (Photo: iStock)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
13 Apr 2023 10:50AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 11:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls in a wave pool at Sentosa, within 15 minutes of each other.

Mauritian national Murchoyea Bumal, 37, returned to court on Thursday (Apr 13) for a further mention of his case.

Bumal was first charged on Mar 31 with two counts of using criminal force on the two teenagers, knowing it would likely outrage their modesty.

Both incidents allegedly occurred past noon on Mar 18 last year, inside the BluWater Bay Tsunami wave pool in Adventure Cove Waterpark on Sentosa Island.

He is accused of first slapping the buttock of a 15-year-old girl. About 15 minutes later, he allegedly touched the private parts of another 15-year-old girl from behind.

His case was adjourned to May.

If convicted of molestation, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments per charge.

Source: CNA/ll(sn)

Related Topics

court Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.