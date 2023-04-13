Man accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls in Sentosa wave pool

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls in a wave pool at Sentosa, within 15 minutes of each other.

Mauritian national Murchoyea Bumal, 37, returned to court on Thursday (Apr 13) for a further mention of his case.

Bumal was first charged on Mar 31 with two counts of using criminal force on the two teenagers, knowing it would likely outrage their modesty.

Both incidents allegedly occurred past noon on Mar 18 last year, inside the BluWater Bay Tsunami wave pool in Adventure Cove Waterpark on Sentosa Island.

He is accused of first slapping the buttock of a 15-year-old girl. About 15 minutes later, he allegedly touched the private parts of another 15-year-old girl from behind.

His case was adjourned to May.

If convicted of molestation, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments per charge.