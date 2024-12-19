Man accused of murdering woman in Hougang held for psychiatric assessment

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in Hougang was on Thursday (Dec 19) remanded further for psychiatric assessment.

Du Zaixing, a Chinese national, is accused of causing the death of Ms Dao Thi Hong at a ground-floor shop of Block 210, Hougang Street 21, at around 11.05am on Dec 10.

Charge sheets did not state how Ms Dao, 34, died. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Du appeared in court via video link wearing a bright red polo T-shirt. He listened quietly to court proceedings, which he followed through a Mandarin interpreter.

A police prosecutor applied for Du to be held at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre for three weeks to undergo psychiatric assessment.

Du's lawyer Ms Safia Begum did not object to this. She also sought the court's assistance to inform Du that he was represented by a lawyer.

The judge granted the application and scheduled Du's next mention for Jan 9, 2025.

Du was previously remanded with permission to be taken out to visit the scene of the crime for investigations.

He was arrested at the scene on Dec 10 and taken to hospital, as he sustained injuries in the incident.

The victim and a 26-year-old man, who were found with stab wounds, were also taken to hospital.

Ms Dao later died in the hospital.