Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man accused of suffocating 3-month-old baby with pillow, causing her to die
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man accused of suffocating 3-month-old baby with pillow, causing her to die

Man accused of suffocating 3-month-old baby with pillow, causing her to die

File photo of the State Courts in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
04 May 2023 11:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of suffocating a three-month-old baby with a pillow in a flat in Bukit Batok, causing her death.

Mustaqim Rosli, 31, returned to court on Thursday (May 4) for his case. He faces one charge of causing the death of a child below 14 years of age.

According to the charge sheet, the Singaporean placed a pillow on top of three-month-old Nur Misha Syaifa Mustaqim's face, with his hand on top of the pillow at about 12.50am on Dec 3, 2022.

The act allegedly occurred at a flat in Block 447A, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

This caused the baby to suffocate and die. According to the charge sheet, Mustaqim was a member of the same household as the baby and had frequent contact with her. It was not stated how he was related to her.

According to court records, the case was originally to be heard in the High Court but has now been converted to State Courts.

Mustaqim is represented by lawyers from the Public Defender's Office, a newly set up office that is fully government-funded and provides criminal defence for certain types of accused persons who cannot afford legal representation.

Mustaqim will return to court in June.

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Source: CNA/ll(rj)

Related Topics

court Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.