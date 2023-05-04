Man accused of suffocating 3-month-old baby with pillow, causing her to die

SINGAPORE: A man is accused of suffocating a three-month-old baby with a pillow in a flat in Bukit Batok, causing her death.

Mustaqim Rosli, 31, returned to court on Thursday (May 4) for his case. He faces one charge of causing the death of a child below 14 years of age.

According to the charge sheet, the Singaporean placed a pillow on top of three-month-old Nur Misha Syaifa Mustaqim's face, with his hand on top of the pillow at about 12.50am on Dec 3, 2022.

The act allegedly occurred at a flat in Block 447A, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

This caused the baby to suffocate and die. According to the charge sheet, Mustaqim was a member of the same household as the baby and had frequent contact with her. It was not stated how he was related to her.

According to court records, the case was originally to be heard in the High Court but has now been converted to State Courts.

Mustaqim is represented by lawyers from the Public Defender's Office, a newly set up office that is fully government-funded and provides criminal defence for certain types of accused persons who cannot afford legal representation.

Mustaqim will return to court in June.

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.