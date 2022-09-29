Man admits joining in grievous assault of victim who asked another patron to stop smoking in coffee shop

SINGAPORE: A man disturbed by the smell of cigarette smoke in a coffee shop asked the culprit to stop smoking, but was soon grievously assaulted by a group of four men.

One of the men in the group pleaded guilty to his role in the attack on Thursday (Sep 29).

Nicholas Yeo Kexiong, 32, admitted to one count of causing hurt to the victim, where the hurt was not intended to be grievous but turned out to be so. Another charge will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that the 40-year-old victim was at a coffee shop along Kelantan Lane on the night of Aug 15, 2021. He had gone there to meet a friend for drinks to celebrate a birthday.

Separately, Yeo was at the coffee shop with three of his drinking buddies: Lee Kee Fatt, 71, as well as Ng Kah Tiong, 56, and Yuen Tuck Wah, 59.

Lee was smoking in the coffee shop at about 8.30pm and the victim smelled the odour. He requested that Lee stop smoking, but they started arguing instead.

Lee and his three friends began arguing with the victim, but a coffee shop employee separated the group and they returned to their seats.

However, about half an hour later, Lee and Ng approached the victim again and continued the argument. Yeo then joined the quarrel.

The victim complied with the men's request to follow them out of the shop. Outside the coffee shop, the group began attacking the victim.

Various members of the group landed punches on the victim, with Yeo punching his head seven times. They tried throwing a chair and beer bottle at the victim, but missed.

Yeo and another member of the group then lifted the victim's legs over a railing and caused him to fall to the ground below from a height of about 2m.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered fractures, bruising and abrasions. He was warded for four days, underwent surgery and was given a knee brace. He was also given 48 days of hospitalisation leave.

The prosecutor sought at least 21 months' jail for Yeo. He will return to court for sentencing in November.