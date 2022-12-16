Man admits attacking another man who repeatedly offered him drugs at void deck

SINGAPORE: A man got involved in criminal behaviour while drunk with his friends, attacking a man who offered them drugs at a void deck and casting harassing comments at a woman who walked by.

Vinoth R Manivannan, 26, admitted on Friday (Dec 16) to his crimes. He pleaded guilty to one count of hurling vulgarities at a police officer and hitting another man with an aluminium pole.

Another two charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Vinoth was drinking alcohol with his friends at the void deck of Block 984 Buangkok Crescent on Mar 16 this year.

While they were drinking, 42-year-old Ong Kim Hai approached the group and allegedly offered to sell them drugs.

Vinoth's friend told Ong that they were not interested, and asked him to leave, so he did.

Later that day, Ong returned again and offered to sell the group drugs. Vinoth and his friends scolded Ong and told him they were not interested.

At about 10pm, Ong returned to the void deck carrying a 1m-long hollow metal rod. He stood at a sheltered walkway a distance from the void deck and stared at Vinoth and his friends.

Vinoth noticed Ong staring at them, as well as the rod he was holding. Vinoth and one of his friends confronted Ong, asking why he had returned.

They began arguing and scuffling. Vinoth grabbed the rod from Ong and struck his face with it.

Ong walked away from the void deck and entered a minimart. Vinoth and his friends followed Ong into the minimart, which was occupied by two customers and a cashier.

Vinoth struck Ong with the rod before punching him several times, while two of his friends punched Ong.

Ong eventually escaped and fled. He sought medical treatment for injuries, including abrasion, bruises and swelling.

Video footage of the assault was captured on closed-circuit television cameras and played in court.

HARASSING WOMAN

On Mar 21 this year, Vinoth met one of his friends again at a pavilion at Buangkok Square Park where they drank alcohol.

At about 3pm, a 37-year-old woman walked past the pavilion. Vinoth's friend told her: "Oi, I like your hair."

The woman was annoyed by the unsolicited comment, but ignored them and continued walking.

Vinoth was unhappy that the woman had ignored his friend and told her: "Oi you don't want answer is it. You believe I will rape you."

The woman was alarmed and scared as the pair was drunk. She ignored them and continued walking, but Vinoth added: "Oi, answer lah, you believe I will rape you."

The woman walked away hurriedly and called the police for help.

When the police arrived and spoke to Vinoth, he grew agitated and cursed at one of the officers. A blood sample from Vinoth showed he was intoxicated at the time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim asked for a fine of between S$2,000 and S$3,000 for Vinoth and a short detention order of between seven and 14 days.

He also asked for reports to be called to assess Vinoth's suitability for day reporting orders and community service orders.

DEFENCE SOUGHT PROBATION ORDER

Vinoth's lawyers asked for probation for their client, among other orders. The judge told them probation was not suitable in this case.

Defence lawyer Low Shi Hou said his client had a positive desire to change and has stopped associating with the people he used to drink with.

He no longer hangs out after work with the people he used to drink with and instead works six days a week, said Mr Low.

He added that Vinoth plays football in his free time and reaches home by 8pm or 9pm, and said this was a case of a young man who acted in a moment of folly.

The lawyer argued that the victim had returned to the scene, held a rod and stared at the group. This can be considered a form of armed provocation, he said, adding that his client might lose his job.

The judge said there was no provocation as the victim clearly retreated and Vinoth chased him into the minimart.

"If the career is the only consideration, then there is no consideration. This is entirely brought upon by himself," said the judge.

She called for reports to assess Vinoth's suitability for day reporting orders and community service orders and adjourned sentencing to January.

The case for Ong is pending.