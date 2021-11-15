20-year-old man admits sexual acts with 3 secondary school students, met 2 on Instagram

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man had underage sex with three secondary school students aged 13 and 14, befriending two of them on Instagram and the third at a mall when she ran away from a children's home.

The accused pleaded guilty on Monday (Nov 15) to four charges of sexual penetration of a minor, with another 15 charges including stealing soft toys from a claw machine taken into consideration.

The court heard that the man, a sales promoter, met the first victim at a shopping mall in November 2019. She was 14 and had been loitering at the mall after running away from a children's home.

The accused, who was 18 at the time, began dating the first victim and they engaged in sexual activities.

He took the girl to his friend's flat that same month, where they had sexual intercourse.

At the same time, he befriended the second victim, who was 13, on Instagram. They met for the first time in November 2019 at a playground near the girl's house and where they kissed and hugged, court documents showed. They then headed to a car park for more privacy.

The accused performed a sexual act on the victim at a nearby multi-storey car park, and repeated the same act on their second meeting on Jan 11, 2020.

On Jan 24, 2020, the accused befriended the third victim, who was 14, on Instagram. He proposed a "friends with benefits" relationship with her.

"Feeling curious about sex, the third victim agreed to the accused's proposition," said the prosecutor.

The pair met at a hotel in Geylang in February 2020, where they had unprotected sex.

The offences were flagged by all three victims. The first victim confided in a youth guidance officer while she was staying at the children's home, saying that she had sex with the accused. The officer lodged a police report in October 2020.

The second victim told a teacher on Jan 15, 2020, that she had engaged in sexual activities with the accused, after the teacher noticed that she was "not behaving normally" and spoke to her.

The third victim lodged a police report of her own accord on Aug 26, 2020, saying she had engaged in sexual intercourse with the accused.

The prosecutor called for a report to assess the accused's suitability for reformative training. She noted that accused is below 21, but also that he had committed multiple property-related offences that are taken into consideration, with no restitution made.

Defence lawyer S S Dhillon also asked for the same report to be called, pointing out that his client has no previous convictions and that he has been in remand for 14 months.

Parties will return to court for sentencing in December.