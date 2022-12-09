Man allegedly gave away SingPass details for S$1,000 commission; syndicate used it to launder S$650,000

SINGAPORE: For S$1,000 in return, a man allegedly gave away his SingPass details.

As a result, a criminal syndicate opened five bank accounts in his name and used the accounts to launder criminal proceeds of more than S$650,000.

Mohammad Rozaidi Mujiman, 26, was charged in court on Friday (Dec 9) with one count under the Computer Misuse Act of giving his user ID and password of his SingPass account to a person known as "Boi".

He allegedly did so for wrongful gain in the form of S$1,000 commission.

Rozaidi intends to plead guilty and was given a date to do so in January.

According to a police statement, Rozaidi had responded to an Instagram message in May this year. The person offered Rozaidi cash in exchange for his SingPass details.

Rozaidi allegedly handed over his details, and a syndicate used them to register five bank accounts in his name. The accounts were subsequently used to launder proceeds of crime amounting to more than S$650,000, the police said.

If convicted, Rozaidi can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such offences and advised the public to always reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy payouts for the use of their SingPass accounts or bank accounts.